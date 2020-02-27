LSU baseball travels to Houston for tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team will hit the road to Houston for the 2020 Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic.
The classic will be a matchup between SEC and Big 12 teams. LSU, Arkansas, and Missouri will be matched up against Texas, Baylor, and Oklahoma. All games will be played a Minute Maid Park from Friday, Feb. 28 till Sunday, March 1.
LSU baseball fans who can’t make the trip to Houston will be able to watch all three games LSU plays through Cox Sports Television (CST).
SCHEDULE:
- FRIDAY, FEB. 28: Texas (9-0) vs No. 14 LSU (6-3) at 7 p.m.
- SATURDAY, FEB. 29: No. 14 LSU (6-3) vs Baylor (5-3) at 3 p.m.
- SUNDAY, MARCH 1: No. 15 Oklahoma (7-2) vs No. 14 LSU (6-3) at 11 a.m.
The Tigers (6-3) will be coming into the tournament after a win against LA Tech with a final score of 7-1. LSU now leads the series, 43-19.
Maurice Hampton Jr. was 2-for-2, with a double. He scored three times and recorded two RBIs. He also walked and was hit by a pitch. Cade Beloso was 2-for-4 and also recorded two RBIs. He is batting .429 on the season.
Brandon Kaminer (1-0) started on the mound for LSU. He gave up one hit and struck out one in two innings of work. Seven other pitchers were used. Devin Fontenot closed things out.
