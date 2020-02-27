Louisiana Farm Bureau President Ronnie Anderson to retire after 31 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ronald R. “Ronnie” Anderson will retire on June 28 after serving for 31 years as the president of the Louisiana Farm Bureau.
Anderson, 71, of Ethel, La. has served as president longer than any other Louisiana Farm Bureau president, and has been involved with Farm Bureau for over 50 years.
Avery Davidson, a spokesman for Louisiana Farm Bureau, says Anderson help grow the organization from 67,000 members in 1989 to more than 148,000 in 2020.
Anderson also serves on the LSU Board of Supervisors and the American Farm Bureau Board of Directors.
“It has been my privilege to serve the organization for this time. Throughout the years, I’ve been honored to help the cause of the people who provide our food and fiber every day. I’m leaving with nothing but gratitude to Farm Bureau’s grassroots membership and no words could ever thank them enough,” Anderson said in a statement.
Anderson was first elected to the Board of Farm Bureau in 1981 and began his term as President in 1989, succeeding James “Jimmy” Graugnard, Sr.
He will continue to serve on the Louisiana Farm Bureau Board of Directors as an ex officio member through June of 2021.
Anderson raises beef cattle, horses, hay and timber on his farm in both East and West Feliciana Parishes.
