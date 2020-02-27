HOW TO WATCH: LSU baseball takes on Big XII in Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic

HOUSTON (WAFB) - Fans of LSU baseball who can’t make the trip to Houston to watch the team take on the Big XII in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic will still be able to watch their Tigers play.
Cox Sports Television (CST) will air the three games LSU will play at Minute Maid Park.
SCHEDULE:
- FRIDAY, FEB. 28: Texas (9-0) vs No. 14 LSU (6-3) at 7 p.m.
- SATURDAY, FEB. 29: No. 14 LSU (6-3) vs Baylor (5-3) at 3 p.m.
- SUNDAY, MARCH 1: No. 15 Oklahoma (7-2) vs No. 14 LSU (6-3) at 11 a.m.
