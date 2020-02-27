First day of Lent offers drive-by ashes and crawfish

Churches and restaurants hope to reach parishioners on Ash Wednesday
By Carmen Poe | February 26, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 7:16 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After the indulgence of Mardi Gras comes a season of sacrifice for many in the church, but an issue many churches are facing right now is accessibility.

Reverend Ali Young, associate pastor of University United Methodist Church hosts drive-by ashes for the community for the second year.
According to Rev. Ali Young, Associate Pastor at University United Methodist Church on Dalrymple Dr. But when you’re standing on a corner offering drive-by ashes. Coming to church suddenly isn’t an issue at all.

“It’s convenient and then for people that have issues with accessibility. They don’t even have to get out of the car,” Rev. Young says.

By lunchtime, roughly 50 people had driven into the church parking lot.

“I’m going to invite you to remember that it’s from the dust that you come and to the dust you will return. Amen,” Young would recite to the passengers.

The church says they want to increase accessibility for everyone to participate in Ash Wednesday.
Rev. Young says the palms are burned from last year’s Palm Sunday. That’s what makes the ashes.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent in many Christian traditions, a time Rev. Young says should be dedicated to remembering our mortality. It’s also when the Young gets her hands dirty for the public, that part she doesn’t mind, “But it’s good stuff. It’s one of my favorite days. I get to meet a lot of people and celebrate the best parts of the church.”

Elvon Raybon, owner of Pit-N-Peel on Government Street says he expects an increase in customers on Ash Wednesday.
And for those observing Lent, crawdads like these often follow the ashes.

Lent is the start of a busy time for anyone selling seafood since many use this time to periodically give up meat.

“This is the mecca of any seafood restaurant business year starting today,” says Elvon Raybon, owner of the Pit-N-Peel on Government Street.

Raybon, owner of Pit-N-Peel says crawfish are $3.89 a pound for take-out.
Rayborn says he’s expecting it to be a rush to the nearest crawfish place for anyone partaking. Employees here say they’ll be boiling crawfish until nightfall.

