FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend continues through weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even with the sunshine, Thursday had the feel of south Louisiana winter. Daybreak temperatures were in the mid 30s for metro Baton Rouge and it stayed cool and a bit breezy through the day, with afternoon temperatures only reaching the low 50s. While it’s February, average highs this time of year approach 70°.
Get set for a Friday morning repeat with another clear and cold morning and temperatures at sunrise once again in the mid 30s for the capital region. Like Thursday, it will be sunshine and blue skies all day long, but you will notice a difference by midday as temperatures climb into the mid 60s for the afternoon.
The warming trend will continue through the weekend and it stays dry Saturday and Sunday too. After a cool and mainly clear morning start, fair weather clouds will roll in Saturday afternoon, making for a mild Leap Day as afternoon temperatures warm to around 70° for the metro area. Clouds will continue to increase Sunday, with a mostly cloudy afternoon and highs again around 70° to the lower 70s.
We could see a couple of showers Monday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon.
Our next significant weather maker will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday (March 3 and 4). The Storm Team’s extended outlook includes scattered showers and thunderstorms during the latter half of Tuesday, with showers and storms likely Wednesday. In fact, the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is posting a preliminary Slight Risk for strong to severe storms with this system.
Fortunately, everything clears out Thursday of next week with fair to partly cloudy skies in the outlook expected from Thursday through the following weekend (March 7 and 8).
