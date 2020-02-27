FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The big chill is back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get ready for the return of the big chill.
Temperatures are starting out Thursday morning in the mid-to-upper 30°s, but it feels like the upper 20°s in some areas. The record low for today is 25°.
More sunshine ahead today and not nearly as windy as yesterday, but it will stay unseasonably chilly. Highs Thursday afternoon will only reach the mid 50°s. The normal high this time of year is 69°.
Another cold night into Thursday morning under clear skies with a low of 35°.
Friday, sunny skies return and a warming trend begins. Friday’s high temperature will be a very pleasant 66°.
