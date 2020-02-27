BRCC hosting ‘Forensics Experience’ STEM event for high school girls on April 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) will host a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) event for high school girls on Friday, April 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The event called “The Forensic Experience” will be focused on educating high school girls on careers in forensic sciences.
Students will learn how to conduct DNA analyses, read fingerprints, chemistry related to blood identification, and participate in round-table discussions with BRCC faculty and students.
BRRC staff will also educate students and teachers about the college’s science research pipeline.
The event is open to all Louisiana high school girls and is sponsored by Baton Rouge Community College, the Department of Education, and the Minority Science and Engineering Improvement Program grant. High school teachers are encouraged to bring field trips to this free event.
The deadline to register is March 11. BRCC will provide lunch to students and teachers.
For more details contact Dr. Mary Miller, BRCC Associate Professor of Biology/Undergraduate Research Coordinator at millerm2@mybrcc.edu.
