Bengals call Joe Burrow “impressive” in meeting at combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) - The Bengals met with likely No. 1 pick and Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow for the first time at the NFL combine on Wednesday.
“He was impressive," a high-ranking Bengals staff member inside the meeting said in a text to FOX19 Now. “(He’s a) really good communicator. (Burrow) had a full grasp of all the details of their offense, which was expected but good to hear.”
Burrow met with the Bengals front office, head coach Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan among others for 18 minutes, per league rules.
Burrow confirmed on Tuesday in his press conference at the NFL combine that he would “show up” ready to work if the Bengals drafted him with the top pick.
The NFL draft begins Thursday, April, 23, in Las Vegas.
