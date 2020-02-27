Baton Rouge doctors warn people to remain calm during coronavirus scare

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All this talk about the coronavirus understandably has a lot of people worried, but is it really the biggest health threat out there right now?
Health officials in the Baton Rouge area are telling everywhere to calm down. While the risk that Americans will contract the deadly coronavirus remains low, some people in the Capital City seem to be a bit skeptical.
"I see people starting to run out and buy out water and buy out white bread and things like that, and I just think that's going to contribute to the mass hysteria," said Rob Lancon, a Baton Rouge resident.
“Absolutely. I’m afraid of the fact that we don’t know enough about it [coronavirus], and we have enough information to be more preventive, and it attacking our community specifically,” said Nicole Scott, another Baton Rouge resident.
At a press conference Wednesday, Feb. 26, President Donald Trump tried to ease some of the those fears. He was surrounded by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which Vice President Mike Pence will lead.
“We’re very, very ready for this [coronavirus], for anything, whether it’s going to be a breakout of larger proportions, or whether or not we’re anywhere, at that very low level,” said President Trump.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President’s Office also remaining calm while trying to educate the public.
“We are making sure that we are aligned with our state and federal partners to take preventive measures and to encourage preventative measures,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
“This is another novel virus that we’re seeing coming out of Asia and in this case, the spread is not stopping as we had hoped, and so we’re all preparing for the next pandemic,” said Dr. Catherine Oneal, associate chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake.
Oneal is also an infectious disease doctor. Her staff has been following the coronovirus since the outbreak in December. While there have been no cases in Louisiana, there are some across the U.S.
“When we start to see in large scale infection here in the United States, if we start to see that, I think at that point we’ll be at pandemic level,” said Dr. Oneal.
It’s not at pandemic levels yet, howeveer.
Oneal says she’s more worried about the flu, which has caused an estimated 16,000 deaths this season. She does, however, warn the average American to be prepared.
“Make sure that if you’re traveling, that you look at your travel notices. You call your airline, make sure that you can still fly to your destination, and then, if you’re traveling and it’s deemed safe to travel, make sure that you’re washing your hands, protecting your cough, avoiding the flu,” said Oneal.
She also believes there will be more cases of the coronavirus in the country in the future.
The last big global epidemic that affected the United States was the swine flu back in 2009, but Oneal says the U.S. is way better prepared now to handle these diseases than back then.
