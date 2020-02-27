Baked Eggs with Crawfish and Mushrooms in Ham Baskets

By Chef John Folse | February 27, 2020 at 5:10 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 5:10 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This dish includes all ingredients necessary to create a complete meal. These baked eggs are simple to prepare and are perfect for “breakfast in bed.”

Prep Time: 1 hour

Yields: 6 servings

Ingredients:

12 eggs

½ pound crawfish tails

¾ pound diced mushrooms

12 slices sugar-cured ham

2 tbsps unsalted butter

¼ cup minced shallots

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

2 tbsps sour cream

1 tbsp minced tarragon

fresh tarragon leaves for garnish

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

In a large heavy-bottomed skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and shallots. Cook 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally until liquid has evaporated.

Add crawfish tails and cook 3 additional minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat then stir in sour cream and minced tarragon.

In a lightly-greased muffin pan, place 1 slice of ham in each cup allowing ends to hang over edges. Divide mushroom and crawfish mixture evenly among cups. Crack 1 egg into each ham basket. Season eggs with salt and pepper.

Place on middle oven rack and bake 15 minutes or until egg whites are cooked, but yolks are still runny.

Remove and garnish with fresh tarragon leaves.

