Where’s the cheapest crawfish in Baton Rouge?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the season of Lent, which means crawfish become even more desirable, especially on Fridays.
Currently, Winn Dixie is boasting the lowest prices for boiled mudbugs at $3.49/lb, according to The Crawfish App. Winn Dixie locations on Siegen Lane, Coursey Boulevard, Burbank Drive, and Airline Highway are also selling live crawfish for $2.99/lb, which is a bit more common among their list of vendors.
Hi Nabor and Rouses are also posting prices for boiled crawfish at less than $4/lb.
If you’re wanting to dine in and grub out, here’s a list of full-service restaurants serving up boiled crawfish:
- Roux 61 – 8322 Bluebonnet Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70810
- Willie’s Restaurant & Bar – 11260 Coursey Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70816
- Mike Anderson’s - 1031 W. Lee Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70820
- Stinky’s Fish Camp – 5500 Hilton Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70808
- Don’s Seafood (multiple locations throughout Greater Baton Rouge)
- Walk-On’s – 3838 Burbank Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70808
- Boil & Roux – 11777 Coursey Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70816
- Frank’s Restaurant – 17425 Airline Hwy. Prairieville, LA 70769
- Drusilla Seafood – 3482 Drusilla Ln. Baton Rouge, LA 70809
- City Café – 4710 O’Neal Lane Ste. 100 Baton Rouge, LA 70817
- Industry Grill – 17200 Airline Hwy. Prairieville, LA 70769
