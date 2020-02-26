Where to get ashes on Ash Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Mardi Gras officially coming to an end many will transition into the Season of Lent starting with Ash Wednesday.
There will be several mass and worship services on Wednesday, Feb. 26 across Baton Rouge where people can receive their ashes.
- St. Joseph Cathedral
- 401 Main St
- Masses at the Cathedral begin at the following times on Ash Wednesday: 7:30 a.m., 12 p.m., and 5 p.m.
- People who attend any of these masses will be marked with ashes
- University United Methodist Church
- 3350 Dalrymple Drive
- Ash Wednesday services begin at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- “Drive-by” ashes will be distributed in the Dalrymple parking lot with Rev. Ali from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- St. Mark United Methodist Church
- 6217 Glen Oaks Dr
- There will be a drive through Prayer and Blessing service between 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm.
- There is an evening worship service at 7:00 p.m.
