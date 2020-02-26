Where did Mardi Gras start? We’ll let you decide

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFB) - At the corner of Government Street in Mobile are permanent colorful statues in Mardi Gras Park. Carnival is a year-round kind of celebration for people in the city.
Cartledge Blackwell, the curator of the Mobile Carnival Museum, says Mardi Gras or Carnival has a rich history in the city.
“Carnival is an art form,” he said. “That’s one of the most special things about it.”
It’s what Blackwell calls Halloween for adults. The homemade costumes with detailed sequins and beads serve as a nice touch.
“The artistic component of Mardi Gras is amazing. It is the floats. It is the costumes. All specially done each year,” he added.
The elaborate floats made from layers and layers of paper and glue make their way through the antebellum streets. Blackwell says all but two parades are locally designed and made. And the after-parties serve as the perfect compliment to end a parade day.
The Mardi Gras tradition was introduced to the city during colonial times. 1830 to be exact, according to Blackwell. Back then it was more of a New Year’s Celebration but after 30 years, it stopped.
“Because the carnival traditionally stopped during wartime,” said Blackwell.
That’s around the time New Orleans joined in on the fun.
“Carnival and Mardi Gras first reached New Orleans in terms of parades, and balls in 1857,” Blackwell said a group of New Orleans businessmen from Mobile took Mardi Gras and some of the traditions to the Big Easy. “They transplanted it, literally,” Blackwell said.
“Mobile provided the template. New Orleans moved it closer to the beginning of Lent and end of the Carnival season,” said Blackwell.
Blackwell said costumes and backdrops were taken from Mobile to New Orleans. It’s turned into this competition of who started it first or who does it better. Blackwell jokingly said.
“Mobile and New Orleans are probably the only cities in the world that get excited when our barricades go up,” he said.
Mobilians would say theirs is tame compared to a New Orleans shindig.
“‘Let the good times roll’. That’s something that came from New Orleans. I don’t like it,” says local historian, Wayne Dean.
Historians here like to say the two traditions complement one another.
“Mobile celebrations are older. New Orleans is much larger. Both are very artistic,” Blackwell says.
There are a few things Mobile has that New Orleans doesn’t or maybe Mobile just does it a little different. The Mobile Carnival Museum sits on Government Street where you’ll find handmade gowns for past queens. Blackwell says the museum is known for its textiles.
“Particularly the train that follows a monarch. All locally designed and made. Just over the top and period pieces, but something everybody can dive into and enjoy,” said Dean.
Dean says we all need Mardi Gras and like the friendly banter with New Orleanians. He shares a football analogy to explain.
“If you go to Bryant-Denny Stadium and you watch the Tide play, it’s a different experience than you see the Tigers playing in Death Valley. But it’s all the same,” Dean says. “ If you want to claim it, claim it,” he adds. “It’s fun to have that back and forth friendly wager.”
New Orleans, however, doesn’t have Joe Cain, “He’s a historical individual. A man but also a myth. There’s so much that’s been said about him, true and untrue,” Blackwell says.
The claim is that Cain missed the parades in town, so he and a bunch of friends stirred up attention. “He gets the biggest claim because historians were drawn to him. Who wouldn't be?”
Folks were drawn Chief Slacabamorinico. The chief is a fictional character. Here’s one of the very few pictures of Cain dressed in a kilt and headdress. Cain successfully brought the party back to Mobile. He died in 1904 and the tradition continues. But a historian said that still wasn’t enough.
“He said Joe is not getting his due. People don’t know who he is,” Dean says.
The Joe Cain Parade is also known as the ‘People's Parade started in 1857 to honor Cain’s contribution to history. Anybody can just line up and walk in the parade.
Dean often arranged his college class schedule around Mardi Gras parades. He was home when the first Joe Cain Parade started in 1957. A random decision to attend the parade changed Dean’s life a decade later. “
I hadn’t planned on being the new Chief Slacabamorinico,” Dean said.
But he was picked by his predecessor, James “Red” Foster. Dean has been playing Joe Cain playing Chief Slacabamorinico for the last 35 years in the Joe Cain parade, “Up until this year. I was pulled by the same two mules, Gus and Biscuit probably 25 years, plus. They retired last year.”
You might even say he and Cain look alike but not really. The guess is that Dean has been playing Chief Slac for so long, the artist that made these statues in Mardi Gras Park just used him as a model. Dean says no one knows for sure how or why Cain chose to dress up as an Indian Chief. He was also known to dress up in animals’ costumes.
Just a few miles away from the renowned Joe Cain statue in the center of town, is Joe Cain’s house. Hap Kern says for the most part.
“It’s a normal historic neighborhood. It’s quiet,” he says. The Joe Cain parade, which is always the Sunday before Mardi Gras is a workday for Kern. He’s owned the house for the last 20 years.
Obviously, Kern never got a chance to meet Joe Cain, but a family member has. Kern recalls the family member saying,” ‘Hap, I just saw Joe Cain.’”
The chance spiritual encounter, Kern says happened on Mardi Gras day several years ago. “She looked up and saw a man in a high white collar and a dark coat with longish hair…walk from there across the window. She got up and went to the front door to see who was on the front porch at 10:30 at night. There was nobody there and she went, ‘Wow, I just saw Joe Cain.’”
Mardi Gras in Mobile is one of the things that just go together, according to the folks that live here. And let the Mobilians tell it, they started it all.
