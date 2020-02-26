Southern Lady Jags fall to Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team dropped a close one to Alabama A&M on Monday at the Elmore Gymnasium in Huntsville.
The Lady Jags (13-13, 11-4 SWAC) fell 59-57 to the Lady Bulldogs (15-11, 11-4 SWAC).
Southern was led by Brittany Rose and Alyric Scott, who each put up 13 points. Scott also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
Southern shot 41 percent from the field and 36 percent on 3-pointers.
The Lady Jags will next travel to Lorman, Miss. to face Alcorn State on Saturday, Feb. 29. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
