Southern Jags rout Alabama A&M

Southern Men’s Basketball (13-15, 10-5 SWAC)

Southern Jags rout Alabama A&M
Southern guard Ahsante Shivers (No. 30) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 26, 2020 at 2:40 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 2:41 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball had no trouble with Alabama A&M on Monday at Elmore Gymnasium in Huntsville.

The Jags (13-15, 10-5 SWAC) dominated in a 64-37 win over the Bulldogs (7-18, 4-10 SWAC).

RELATED: Shivers propels Jaguars past Bulldogs, 64-37

Ahsante Shivers led Southern with a game-high 16 points. He was 3-of-4 on 3-pointers. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Damiree Burns added 10 points and dished out a game-high five assists. Darius Williams pulled down a game-high nine boards.

The Jags led by as many as 30 points.

They will next be in Lorman, Miss. to face Alcorn State on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

____________

Keep up with more Southern sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page and Follow WAFB 9Sports on Twitter

____________

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.