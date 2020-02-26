Southern Jags rout Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball had no trouble with Alabama A&M on Monday at Elmore Gymnasium in Huntsville.
The Jags (13-15, 10-5 SWAC) dominated in a 64-37 win over the Bulldogs (7-18, 4-10 SWAC).
Ahsante Shivers led Southern with a game-high 16 points. He was 3-of-4 on 3-pointers. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Damiree Burns added 10 points and dished out a game-high five assists. Darius Williams pulled down a game-high nine boards.
The Jags led by as many as 30 points.
They will next be in Lorman, Miss. to face Alcorn State on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 5:30 p.m.
