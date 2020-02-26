Southern drops back-to-back games against No. 2 Texas Tech

Southern Jaguars Baseball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 26, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 4:41 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (WAFB) - The Southern baseball team suffered two losses against No. 2 Texas Tech for a midweek series in Lubbock.

The Jags (2-6) went down 13-2 in Game 1 on Tuesday against the Red Raiders (8-1) and 10-3 in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Jerome Bohannon II (0-1) started on the mound for Southern in the first game. He suffered the loss after giving up 12 runs (9 earned) on 10 hits in four innings of work. He struck out seven batters. He was relieved by Jacob Snyder, who gave up one earned run on three hits in four innings. He also struck out seven.

The Jags didn’t get on the board until the ninth inning when Zavier Moore hit a two-run homer to left field.

Khristan Paul took the hump for Southern in the second game and took the loss. He allowed seven runs (4 earned) on five hits in 1.2 innings of work. He had no strikeouts and three walks.

The Jags took the 1-0 lead in the first inning on a single through the right side by Brendon Davis that plated Jahli Hendricks. They then put up another run in the fourth inning. Taj Porter hit a triple to right center field. Then, William Nelson singled to right field to send Porter home to make it 7-2. Southern scored its final run in the top of the ninth on a solo home run by Michael Wright.

