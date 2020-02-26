Sen. Cassidy says money being spent to address coronavirus is enough for now

Sen. Bill Cassidy, MD (Source: Gray Washington New Bureau)
By WAFB Staff | February 26, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 4:38 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) - Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, MD says the $2.5 billion the White House has requested is enough to address the issue of coronavirus for now.

“What I don’t want to do is just shove money at it without being wise as to how we spend taxpayers’ money. If there’s a justification to spend more, we’ll give them more, but if this is enough with a little bit more in the future and a little bit more after that, then let’s go that route,” Cassidy said.

Sen. Cassidy sits on a Senate committee that will meet to discuss the coronavirus Tuesday, March 3.

