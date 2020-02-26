Pedestrian safety takes focus on LSU’s campus with awareness event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has taken steps to create more infrastructure to accommodate a pedestrian friendly campus, but safety starts with awareness.
On Thursday, Feb. 27, student government is hosting a Pedestrian Safety Day. The LSU Police Department, EMS, UREC, LSU Parking and Transportation will stand alongside other local advocacy groups to raise awareness about pedestrian safety concerns.
“LSU’s main campus is one of the few places in Louisiana where car is not king,” said Doug Moore, President of Bike Baton Rouge. “LSU doesn’t work without many different transportation options and those options that are healthy and sustainable, such as walking and biking, should be prioritized.”
In December 2019, LSU announced it was adding more bike lanes to the campus.
“We are beginning the process of transitioning into a bike friendly campus for our LSU community,” the university stated in a press release.
More than two years ago, the campus created a master plan. It addressed many of the transportation challenges. The new bike lanes are part of the changes and more will be coming.
But with change comes confusion. That’s why this event could be beneficial for those who navigate the area either by foot, bike or car.
“People should know what the laws are, what the best safety practices are and just be ready to watch out for one another in general,” Moore added.
More than just a pulpit, organizers hope this will be an opportunity to learn what to do next.
“Bike Baton Rouge is excited to be part of this, to let people know the best ways to bike to and from campus and to hear from the students about how they think conditions on and around campus can be improved,” Moore said.
The event will be held on Tower Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additional participating organizations include Destination Zero Deaths, Front Yard Bikes, BREC, Safety Place, and MADD.
