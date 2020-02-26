No. 11 LSU baseball hosts Louisiana Tech

“Everyone knows Louisiana Tech came in here last year and handled us pretty well. They’ve gotten off to a great start this season; (La. Tech coach) Lane Burroughs does a terrific job up there. Their team is really bonding; they have no home field this season due to last year’s tornado damage, so they’re playing at the local high school and other venues for home games. When you’re facing adversity and you’re having success, it builds a lot of team camaraderie, so I’m sure they’ll be a very confident team coming here on Wednesday,” said Paul Mainieri.