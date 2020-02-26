LSU basketball travels to Florida to take on the Gators

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team is on a mission to win its second straight road game Wednesday, Feb. 26 when they take on the Flordia Gators in Gainesville.
Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Fans can watch the game on ESPN2.
LSU is looking for their 20th win overall and their 11 in SEC play. Florida is 17-10 and 9-5 in the SEC.
The Tigers are currently tied for second in the league with Auburn.
LSU is coming off of 86-80 win against South Carolina. During that game Darius Days and Javonte Smart each had 18 points, Trendon Watford had 15, and Skylar Mays had 13 points and six assists.
The Gators are coming into the game with a loss against Kentucky 65-69 that snapped a three-game win streak for the Gators. Keyontae Johnson led Florida with 19 points while Kerry Blackshear had 18 and Tre Mann 13.
Florida and LSU are meeting for the second time this year after meeting three times in the 2018-19 season. LSU scored an 84-82 win over the Gators back on Jan. 22 in Baton Rouge. Florida shot 50.8 percent in the game and made 11 threes, while the Tigers shot 47.5 percent with two treys but made 24-of-31 free throws.
LSU will return home to host Texas A&M on Saturday, Feb. 29 in the PMAC at 11 a.m. The jersey of Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf will be retired at halftime.
