Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say five teenagers have been charged with fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl during a robbery. The teens were arrested Monday and charged as adults with capital murder in the death of Madison Harris. Three of the teens are 15 and two are 17. Biloxi police say they went to Harris' home to rob her. Police say they threatened her with a gun and a fight broke out. Harris was shot, and later died. A 17-year-old boy accused of the crime was out on bond on a 2019 aggravated assault charge in Gulfport. It's unclear whether any of the suspects have attorneys.