Joe Sciortino returns to WAFB as general manager

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gray Television has named Joe Sciortino as the new vice president and general manager of WAFB in Baton Rouge.
A Louisiana native, Joe previously worked in the WAFB sales department. A graduate of Loyola University in New Orleans, Joe has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting.
He started his career at WWL in New Orleans. During his 19-year stay at WWL, he worked his way up from studio assistant to production manager. From there, Joe moved into sales and joined the sales force at WAFB.
After his time in Baton Rouge, Joe served as sales manager with KAIT in Jonesboro, Ark. He was named vice president and general manager of WDAM in Hattiesburg, Miss. in August of 2013, where he oversaw the complete renovation of the station’s facility. In 2016, he was named vice president and general manager of KSLA in Shreveport.
“I love this state,” Joe said. “It is my home and where I have spent most of my broadcasting career. I cannot imagine a better opportunity than to work alongside this dedicated team of journalists and media professionals.”
Joe and his wife, Suzette, have three sons and a granddaughter. Two of his sons are graduates of LSU.
“This station and this city was so welcoming to me and my family when we first moved here,” Joe said. “We look forward to connecting with old friends and colleagues.”
WAFB’s former general manager, Ronna Corrente, recently accepted the same position at Gray Television’s station in New Orleans, WVUE.
