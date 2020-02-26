How to stay on course with your Lenten goals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Lenten period starts on Feb. 26 and ends on Easter Sunday, April 12.
Experts are sharing a few tips that can help you stay on the right track. First, only hold yourself to realistic standards.
It doesn't have to be a huge sacrifice. In fact, the smaller the goal, the more likely you are to succeed.
Also, try swapping whatever habit you're ditching for a better one during lent. Be mindful of the people and environments you're putting yourself in.
Try to avoid places that might tempt you to cheat. If you are not able to stay true to your goal for a day, just pick back up the next day.
