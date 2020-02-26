Gonzales woman says garbage trucks dumped trash on neighborhood street

Photos posted to Facebook allegedly show multiple Waste Pro garbage trucks dumping large piles of trash in a Gonzales subdivision. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | February 26, 2020 at 10:05 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 10:05 AM

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Pictures posted to Facebook show multiple trucks allegedly dumping larges piles of trash along a neighborhood street in Gonzales.

Tara Taillon claims Wate Pro trucks dumped the filth along Pelican Crossing Drive in the Pelican Crossing subdivision along Burnside Avenue (Hwy. 44) on Feb. 26.

“Just acquired a landfill in front of our house,” the post reads. “Thanks Waste Pro. Looks like you hit the wrong button on your truck.”

Workers told Taillon they are sending crews to clean up the mounds of mess.

Waste Pro has been serving the Gonzales area since 2012.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

