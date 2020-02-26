FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine is back, along with cold morning starts Thursday and Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Finally, some sunshine! The First Alert Forecast keeps the Baton Rouge area dry through the upcoming weekend as well!
The only other regional weather story for the next few days will be the cold morning starts Thursday and Friday. The Storm Team is currently keeping temperatures above freezing for Baton Rouge, but areas north and east of the Capital City could experience light morning freezes on one or both days. Even though Baton Rouge may officially remain above 30°, pockets of frost are a real possibility both mornings around the Red Stick.
This won’t be a “pipe-wrapping cold,“ but do bring the pets inside if possible and you might want to cover any young sprouts in the backyard garden.
After that chiller of a morning, Thursday afternoon will stay cool even with the sunshine as highs top out in the mid 50s. A warming trend will take afternoon temperatures into the mid and upper 60s Friday and Saturday, with abundant sunshine both days. Skies will become partly cloudy Sunday as afternoon temperatures climb to around 70°.
Look for a few showers Monday as we wait on the area’s next cold front. That front is currently expected sometime between late Tuesday and early Wednesday, bringing our next round of rains. But the afternoons will stay warm with temperatures in 70s Monday through Wednesday and possibly Thursday too.
