FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty showers early; chilly, breezy afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few spotty showers are showing up on First Alert Doppler radar to start your Ash Wednesday, but no worries about extended wet weather today.
What little rain we have will be wrapping up no later than mid-morning. After that, get ready for another weather change.
Under a sun/cloud mix, it will be cool and windy with Northwest winds at 10-20 mph.
Our high this afternoon is topping out at 57°.
Overnight, clearing skies and much colder. A light freeze is possible for some neighborhoods as lows drop into the low-to-mid 30°s.
Thursday, lots of sunshine to look forward to. It will be a nice late-February day, but will stay chilly as highs only reach 55°.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.