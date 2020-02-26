On a fest full of highly acclaimed artists, one outlaw country band stands out

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - With Carnival season in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to look forward to Festival season. As temperatures begin to warm up, the time for spending three-day weekends listening to music and eating good food is now.
Hogs for the Cause is one of the first big festivals going on in Louisiana. Unofficially kicking off festival season on March 27 and 28, Hogs for the Cause is returning to the UNO Lakefront Arena heralded as the largest BBQ and music fest in the country.
The festival works with local and national children’s hospitals to offer monetary relief to families with children who have brain cancer.
This year, the Hogs for the Cause lineup is stacked.
The fest is headlined by two-time Grammy Award-winning Old Crow Medicine Show. The self-proclaimed “International Queen of Country Soul," Yola, all the way from the United Kingdom, received four nominations at the 62nd Grammy Awards, including in the all-genre Best New Artist category.
Robert Randolph and the Family Band were nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram will grace the fest with his prodigal presence. An internet sensation from Mississippi, Kingfish was called the “future of Blues music” by The Rolling Stone. He’s previously recorded with Louisiana-native Buddy Guy, one of the greatest guitarists of all time.
“We began working on this lineup before Hogs 2019 ended last year,” said Hogs co-founder and CEO Becker Hall in a press release. “With so many Grammy award-winning and nominated artists on our stages, this is undoubtedly the most acclaimed Hogs lineup yet.”
But there’s one name on this flyer that stands out above the rest; Dalton Wayne and the Warmadillos.
An outlaw country band hailing from every dive bar in Baton Rouge, Dalton and his band of cowboy-hat-wearing misfits are the only true do-it-yourself, or DIY band on the bill. Meaning, they book their own shows, promote their own shows, produce their own merchandise, write their own music, and manage the band from top to bottom by themselves; no fancy label executives, no agents, no bells nor whistles, just country music.
“We’re totally the underdogs,” said bassist Jonathan Tillman.
Landing a spot on a gig like this is a huge testament to the hard work the band has been putting into its craft since its inception in March of 2018.
Tillman says they have no connections with anybody putting on the fest. They were approached and excitedly accepted an offer to perform on what will undoubtedly be the largest stage of their career in an industry full of “who ya know.”
Just imagine; the same team scouring the globe for suitable Grammy Award winners and nominees stumbled upon the Warmadillos and thought “we have got to get these guys.”
Dalton Wayne and the Warmadillos blur and blend the lines of the country music genre. Their debut album “Foul Mouthed & Fool Hearted" was released in October of 2019. Dalton’s sad, lonely, raspy voice and deep southern country twang has been serenading Baton Rouge bar-goers and jerking tears since he was but a lone Warmadillo performing solo acoustic sets.
Surrounded by a myriad of talented musicians, Dalton Wayne and the Warmadillos are looking to make a big splash at one of the most lauded fests of the year.
Get a taste of the boys here:
Check them out live on the big stage at the Hogs for a Cause festival. Get your tickets here. Or get a Hogs 2020 preview on Mar. 13 at Squeaky Pete’s on Third Street in Baton Rouge.
