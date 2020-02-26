On a fest full of highly acclaimed artists, one outlaw country band stands out

An outlaw country band hailing from every dive bar in Baton Rouge, Dalton and his band of cowboy-hat-wearing misfits are the only true do-it-yourself, or DIY band on the bill. Meaning, they book their own shows, promote their own shows, produce their own merchandise, write their own music, and manage the band from top to bottom by themselves; no fancy label executives, no agents, no bells nor whistles, just country music.