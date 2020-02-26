During global coronavirus outbreak, what is LDH telling La. hospitals?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is offering state healthcare providers detailed, precautionary instructions for handling a potential outbreak of the COVID-19 disease, a product of a coronavirus that has already infected more than 80,000 people and killed nearly 3,000 worldwide.
Almost all of the infected live in China, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) maintains Americans are at low-risk for an outbreak. As of now, there have not been any reported cases in Louisiana.
“The state has been preparing for a long time for a pandemic of a respiratory virus," LDH Director for the Bureau of Community Preparedness Frank Welch said. “We’ve been preparing for 15 to 20 years for a pandemic of influenza and we even went through a pandemic of influenza back in 2009 with H1N1.”
Because respiratory viruses generally spread in the same ways, the state’s COVID-19 plan mirrors its plan for a flu outbreak.
Americans hoping to enter Louisiana from China must be screened at one of 11 U.S. airports. Those deemed healthy will be allowed to land at their Louisiana destination, and LDH officials will monitor them for symptoms for 14 days after their arrival.
In the last two weeks, Welch says more than 30 Louisianans have been under this kind of monitoring. None exhibit symptoms.
“After 14 days, there is very little to no risk that they will develop COVID-19 and do not need to be monitored in any way after that,” he said.
Welch says the CDC’s primary goal now is to delay the disease’s spread to the United States in order to buy time to develop a potential vaccine.
If the disease spreads to Louisiana, LDH has recommended a number of steps for healthcare providers that each aim to control COVID-19′s spread. As with any respiratory pandemic, infected patients would be kept away from other people in hospital isolation rooms.
Each Louisiana hospital and health unit is equipped with an isolation room that could handle these patients, Welch said. Most clinics are as well.
The CDC recommends infected patients be held together, but separated by at least six feet, with easy access to respiratory supplies and sanitizer. Visitors would be restricted with a few exceptions.
“Sometimes, people misinterpret this seriousness as saying, ‘If you get it, you’ll die.' That is simply not the case. It is a bad cold for most people,” Welch said.
LDH has already instructed hospitals, health units, and clinics to ensure its testing equipment and procedures are in order so results are accurate.
