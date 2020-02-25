Pregnant Baton Rouge mother and her 7-year-old son killed in crash in St. John the Baptist Parish

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A pregnant mother and her young son died in a crash on I-10 in St. John the Baptist Parish on Feb. 24, according to Louisiana State Police.
State Troopers identified the woman as Tyandra Lewis, 27, of Baton Rouge. Investigators say the crash happened around 11: 52 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near Belle Terre Road.
Lewis was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry in the left lane when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle stopped in the roadway, according to police.
Investigators say a 2002 Ford F-350 pickup truck, driven by Willy Buchan, 39, of Tyler, Texas, stuck the back of the Toyota Camry. Lewis and her 7-year-old son died as a result of the crash, according to police.
Authorities say Lewis was pregnant and was expecting twins at the time of the crash. Clarence Muse, 43, of Baton Rouge, and his 3-year-old son were passengers in Lewis’ vehicle and sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
Muse and Lewis were in a relationship, according to their social media accounts.
Buchan, the driver of the pickup truck, was not injured.
State police say seatbelt use by all of the occupants remains under investigation.
Investigators say they do not suspect Muse was impaired at the time of the crash, however, toxicology reports are pending.
The crash remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.
