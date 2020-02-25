Pain Perdu Count Pontchartrain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When New Orleans was founded, French explorer Bienville named Lake Pontchartrain in honor of the French Count in the court of Louis XVI. Pain Perdu, or lost bread, is a simple breakfast dish made from stale French bread abundant in the Creole cupboard. Here we’ve taken the liberty of using leftover king cake from our Mardi Gras celebration to create the perfect breakfast dish in honor of the Count.