Pain Perdu Count Pontchartrain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When New Orleans was founded, French explorer Bienville named Lake Pontchartrain in honor of the French Count in the court of Louis XVI. Pain Perdu, or lost bread, is a simple breakfast dish made from stale French bread abundant in the Creole cupboard. Here we’ve taken the liberty of using leftover king cake from our Mardi Gras celebration to create the perfect breakfast dish in honor of the Count.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients:
1 king cake
3 eggs
¼ cup sugar
2 tbsps pure vanilla extract
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp ground nutmeg
2 cups milk
¾ cup butter, divided
2 cups sliced strawberries
whipped cream for garnish
powdered sugar for garnish
Method:
In a large mixing bowl, combine eggs, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Whisk until well blended then slowly blend in milk.
Cut king cake on a bias into 1-inch thick slices. Working in batches, soak slices in egg mixture for 1–2 minutes.
In a large skillet, melt ¼ cup butter over medium-high heat. Sauté a few king cake slices in butter 1–2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Remove cake slices and keep warm.
Continue until all slices are done, adding more butter between batches as needed.
Once all slices have been browned and ready to serve, place 2 slices in the center of each 10-inch serving plate and top with an equal portion of sliced strawberries.
Garnish with whipped cream and powdered sugar if desired.
