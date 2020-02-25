NOPD: 1-year-old boy shot on Tulane Avenue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a shooting that injured a one-year-old boy on Tulane Avenue and Galvez Street.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. at Tulane Avenue and South Galvez Streets.
The shooting started after an argument between a husband and wife that escalated into a physical fight. The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired.
The child was shot in the neck area and appears to be more of a graze wound, according to a spokesman.
The child was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.