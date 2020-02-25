Maribeth Gorsuch named NFCA Pitcher of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU softball pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch has been named the NFCA Pitcher of the Week.
This is the first national honor for Gorsuch and the fourth NFCA Pitcher of the Week honor for LSU softball.
The senior was on fire in the circle as she pitched two shutout victories, including the first seven-inning perfect game in program history. For the week Gorsuch totaled 22 strikeouts in 12 innings and allowed just one hit and one walk.
Her first win of the week came on Wednesday, Feb. 19 as she pitched a one-hit shutout against LA Tech. She struck out six and faced two over the minimum 15 batters. The only hit came in the top of the fifth inning.
On Saturday, Feb. 22 she came back to the circle and threw a perfect game. She threw 21 first-pitch strikes and faced the minimum 21 batters. She struck out a career-high 16 batters, including eight straight from the second to fourth innings and struck out the side in the seventh to finish the game. She also had a total of 81 pitches and 61 of those were strikes.
Gorsuch’s perfect game is the fifth perfect game in program history, the first in seven innings. Among the SEC, the perfect game is the 11th in seven innings and the first solo perfect game since 2008.
