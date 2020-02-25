Mamou celebrates Mardi Gras with begging and chicken, not floats and parades

MAMOU, La. (WAFB) - Flashy floats and Mardi Gras beads are just one way to celebrate Fat Tuesday. In Evangeline Parish, they chase chickens and beg their neighbors for food.
The Mamou celebration starts on Monday night, or Lundi Gras, with a street dance followed by the early Tuesday morning arrival of the Courir, or runners.
Historically, the Courir rode on horseback through the countryside collecting ingredients for the evening gumbo. Now, that process is symbolized in celebration. Costumed and masked Courirs and Capitaines make their way through the neighborhood singing, dancing, and chanting a traditional “begging song” called Le chanson de Mardi Gras.
The last ingredient, and the highlight of the entire celebration, is the chicken. Revelers cloaked in capuchon caps and homemade masks chase chickens and greased pigs through ditches, bushes, and fields.
WAFB’s Austin Kemker is reveling in the fascination that is Le Courir de Mardi Gras and will have more on later editions of 9News.
