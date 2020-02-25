Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a man has been struck and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a parade in New Orleans. It was the second death in days involving a parade float and cast a pall over the Carnival festivities. Police said in a statement that the death occurred Saturday night at the parade of the Krewe of Endymion. The rest of the parade was canceled. The New Orleans mayor said the city is grieving anew after a woman was killed on a parade route Wednesday. New Orleans police said late Sunday that tandem floats, save large ones lit by generators, would be banned from parades for rest of Carnival season.