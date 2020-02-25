Food and family is the focus of Mardi Gras in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - The parade here in Lafayette on Mardi Gras Day is a little different. It has a unique, family-oriented atmosphere.
And one of the coolest parts about it, you get lots of food. And every block you pass it seems like there's a different scent, whether it's sausage, chicken or bacon, there’s something cooking that smells good in Lafayette.
And it sort of sets the tone for the Mardi Gras season and Fat Tuesday. “I usually have mustard, and I mix it all together. (I) also use a little cayenne, can’t get no better than down south. (laughs) Everything down here is good," one Lafayette parade-goer told WAFB as he was cooking some chicken on a grill.
No matter what you’re cooking, everybody down here in Lafayette having a good time, enjoying the Mardi Gras tradition.
