FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a quiet start to Fat Tuesday. Very little, if anything, is left on First Alert Doppler radar.
Temperatures once again starting out some 10 degrees warmer than normal in the upper 50°s and lower 60°s on our way to a high near 70°.
Partly cloudy skies will move in after the party is over tonight as lows dip to the mid-to-upper 40°s.
A cool front will bring noticeably cooler temperatures for Ash Wednesday. Highs are only expected to reach the mid-50°s.
