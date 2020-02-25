FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front moves through Wed. morning; brief light freeze possible Thurs., Fri. mornings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Changes arrive in the weather as we head into Ash Wednesday.
A reinforcing cold front moving through the area early in the day could produce a few light showers for the morning commute, but the threat of rain is probably over by mid-morning, with windy and cooler conditions settling in for the rest of the day. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 50s, with the winds adding a bit of a chill.
Thursday and Friday mornings will have us flirting with a light freeze around metro Baton Rouge, with it being more likely for areas north and east of the Capital City. Even if temperatures don’t officially reach freezing in your community, be ready for some potential frost on those mornings.
Otherwise, the news is good to close out the final week of February and head into the first days of March. For the first time in a long time, it looks like we’ll enjoy more than four days of dry weather from Wednesday afternoon right into Sunday.
While the workweek ends on a chilly note, temperatures will moderate over the weekend. Get outside this weekend and take advantage of the weather if you can!
The extended outlook shows some rain and milder temperatures for the first week of March.
