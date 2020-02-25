Deputies arrest man for allegedly firing shots during Labadieville parade

Resmond Smith Jr. was arrested on Feb. 24 on charges of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated assault with a firearm for allegedly firing shots during a Mardi Gras parade in Labadieville, La. The alleged incident happened off of the parade route. (Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Gremillion | February 25, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 11:24 AM

LABADIEVILLE La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man for firing shots during the Labadieville Lundi Gras parade on Feb. 24.

Public information officer Lonny Cavalier said several shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. on Sparrow Street in Labadieville, off of the parade route.

Deputies believe several people were involved in some sort of altercation before the shots were fired. No one was hurt. The suspected gunman left the scene.

Two hours later, authorities arrested Resmond Smith, Jr., 19, of Labadieville, on charges of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated assault with a firearm.

