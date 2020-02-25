Deputies arrest man for allegedly firing shots during Labadieville parade

LABADIEVILLE La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man for firing shots during the Labadieville Lundi Gras parade on Feb. 24.
Public information officer Lonny Cavalier said several shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. on Sparrow Street in Labadieville, off of the parade route.
Deputies believe several people were involved in some sort of altercation before the shots were fired. No one was hurt. The suspected gunman left the scene.
Two hours later, authorities arrested Resmond Smith, Jr., 19, of Labadieville, on charges of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.