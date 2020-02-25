CBS News’ Democratic Debate will air on WAFB on Feb. 25

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WAFB) - The Democratic Debate hosted by CBS News will air live from Charleston, South Carolina at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 on WAFB-TV.
Democratic candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Billionaire investor Tom Steyer, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren have qualified for the debate.
The Feb. 25 debate is the last opportunity for voters to hear from the candidates before the critical South Carolina primary on Feb. 29 and Super Tuesday on March 3.
Voters from 16 states and U.S. territories will go to the polls on Super Tuesday.
CBS News is co-hosting the debate with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, South Carolina.
Twitter has partnered with organizers for the debate and viewers can tweet their questions to possibly be posed to the candidates using the hashtag #DemDebate.
The debate will be moderated by CBS News anchors Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King.
