Baton Rouge General welcomes Mardi Gras baby, hosts parade for patients

Nurses with Baton Rouge General say Baby girl Armani Kai Mardi Gras mambo-ed into the world at 12:04 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2020. Baby Armani was the first Mardi Gras Day baby born at the hospital in 2020. (Source: Baton Rouge General)
By Nick Gremillion | February 25, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 5:48 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The saying on Mardi Gras Day in south Louisiana is “everywhere else it’s just Tuesday,” and Feb. 25 was anything but a Tuesday at Baton Rouge General Hospital.

Katie Johnston, a hospital spokesperson, says baby girl Armani Kai Mardi Gras mambo-ed into the world at 12:04 a.m. Baby Armani was the first 2020 Mardi Gras Day baby born at the hospital, weighing five pounds and 13 ounces. She was welcomed by parents Christina and Paul.

Nurses in Baton Rouge General hospital’s skilled nursing unit hosted a Mardi Gras Day parade for patients on Feb. 25.

VIDEO: Baton Rouge General Hospital hosts Mardi Gras Day parade for patients

Johnston says the event is always a big hit with patients and adds some fun to their normal hospital routine.

Patients in the parade tossed beads to hospital and visitors and staff lining the hospital’s hallways.

Nurses at Baton Rouge General hosted a Mardi Gras parade for patients on Feb. 25, 2020.
Nurses at Baton Rouge General hosted a Mardi Gras parade for patients on Feb. 25, 2020. (Source: Baton Rouge General)
Nurses at Baton Rouge General hosted a Mardi Gras parade for patients on Feb. 25, 2020. (Source: Baton Rouge General)
Nurses at Baton Rouge General hosted a Mardi Gras parade for patients on Feb. 25, 2020. (Source: Baton Rouge General)
Nurses at Baton Rouge General hosted a Mardi Gras parade for patients on Feb. 25, 2020. (Source: Baton Rouge General)
Nurses at Baton Rouge General hosted a Mardi Gras parade for patients on Feb. 25, 2020. (Source: Baton Rouge General)

