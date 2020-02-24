Tara High football coach speaks out about killing of star player

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Terry Delaney III, a football star at Tara High School was shot and killed on Feb. 23. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are still trying to find the person responsible for his death.
WAFB’s Carmen Poe spoke with Terry Washington, the head coach of the Tara High School football team, about the loss of Delaney.
Washington says this young man raved about taking care of his mom and his little brother one day in the future. WAFB highlighted Delaney earlier in February when he committed to play football at Southeastern Louisiana University.
