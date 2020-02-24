Rep. Cedric Richmond hosting census job fairs in Baton Rouge, New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congressman Cedric Richmond will host two 2020 Census Job Fairs in south Louisiana on Feb. 27 and 28.
The job fairs are being held in partnership with Rep. Richmond’s office and the U.S. Census Bureau.
“I’m calling on all of my constituents to help shape our community’s future ahead of this year’s Census count,” Rep. Richmond said. “By actively participating in the process, everyone has a unique opportunity to influence how millions of federal dollars will be spent on schools, emergency management, public housing, community centers, and more. Fortunately, that opportunity extends beyond just being counted. That is why I have partnered with the Census to host two 2020 Census job fairs this week to connect constituents with recruiters looking to add to the workforce needed to ensure no person is left uncounted.”
The two job fairs will be held in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The first job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Louisiana Leadership Institute, located at 5763 Hopper Road in Baton Rouge.
The second job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 at the East New Orleans Regional Library, located at 5641 Read Boulevard in New Orleans.
For more information about the job fair you can call Rep. Richmond’s Baton Rouge office at (225) 636-5600 or his New Orleans office at (504) 288-3777.
