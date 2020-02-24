Rep. Cedric Richmond hosting census job fairs in Baton Rouge, New Orleans

“I’m calling on all of my constituents to help shape our community’s future ahead of this year’s Census count,” Rep. Richmond said. “By actively participating in the process, everyone has a unique opportunity to influence how millions of federal dollars will be spent on schools, emergency management, public housing, community centers, and more. Fortunately, that opportunity extends beyond just being counted. That is why I have partnered with the Census to host two 2020 Census job fairs this week to connect constituents with recruiters looking to add to the workforce needed to ensure no person is left uncounted.”