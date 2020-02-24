NAACP cites WAFB interview in formal complaint against judge with Supreme Court

Editor’s Note: WAFB has blacked out the last four digits of the phone number and the three instances where the “n-word” appears in snapshots of the alleged text messages.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NAACP has submitted a formal complaint against 23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc with the State Supreme Court following her admission to sending a string of racist text messages in an interview with WAFB.
Her comments in the WAFB report form the basis of the complaint, which was submitted Monday, Feb. 24.
Local NAACP president Eugene Collins says he felt it was vital he and others act, days after calling for the judge to resign. The NAACP has also created a petition calling for the judge’s removal.
“She should be removed from the bench,” Collins told WAFB’s Scottie Hunter. “Essentially, we thought it was very important to formally get that complaint out there to send the message that we are going to be diligent about this and to ensure that Judge Jessie LeBlanc does not get to continue in her current position with her clear disregard for African Americans.”
“I admit that I used that word,” 23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc said during an exclusive interview with WAFB. “I profusely apologize for that. I should have never said it. It was uncalled for. I was angry. I was upset, but it’s no excuse.”
Asked if she had ever used the slur before, the judge seemed to stumble over her own words.“Not in a – no - not – no – not in a – no - I have not used that racial slur in the past,” the judge replied. “This was in a moment of a heated exchange that was private between Bruce and one that I never dreamed would have come out to the public.
Despite calls from the NAACP for her to step down from the bench, LeBlanc said Sunday, Feb. 23 she has no plans to do so.
“I know in my heart that I have done my job to the very best of my ability,” the judge said.
“She should be removed from the bench,” Collins said Sunday evening.
Collins is leading the charge to have the judge removed and says demonstrations will take place if she does not step down.
“This is about creating a fair and impartial system,” said Collins.
He says he does not want any judge who uses that slur to review the cases of “family members, community members, or anyone else.”
LeBlanc’s current term expires Dec. 31. She tells WAFB she does plan to run for reelection.
