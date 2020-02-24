LSU falls to Georgia on day when seniors honored

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team fell to Georgia on a day when the seniors were honored.
The Lady Tigers (18-8, 8-6 SEC) went down 73-56 to the Lady Bulldogs (15-12, 6-8 SEC) on Sunday, Feb. 23 at the PMAC.
Awa Trasi led LSU with 13 points in the losing effort. Faustine Aifuwa added 12 points and pulled down six boards. Jaelyn Richard-Harris chipped in 10 points.
Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 24 points. Gabby Connally added 23 points.
Before the game, the four senior members of the team were recognized for their contributions. The families of LaToya Ashman (No. 14), Mercedes Brooks (No. 12), Jaelyn Richard-Harris (No. 13), and Ayana Mitchell (No. 5) were on hand to see them give recorded messages on the video board and receive commemorative jerseys.
The four seniors started the game, even Mitchell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Texas A&M on February 2. As a special tribute, Mitchell was given the ball after the tip-off and LSU took a 10-second violation. Mitchell received an ovation from the crowd, as well as hugs from her teammates, head coach Nikki Fargas, and Georgia head coach Joni Taylor. The fifth-year senior finished her career at No. 6 all-time in rebounds with 911. She is ranked No. 22 in all-time scoring with 1,275 points. She is ranked No. 3 all-time in field goal percentage with 59.5.
