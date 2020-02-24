LSU falls to Georgia on day when seniors honored

The four seniors started the game, even Mitchell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Texas A&M on February 2. As a special tribute, Mitchell was given the ball after the tip-off and LSU took a 10-second violation. Mitchell received an ovation from the crowd, as well as hugs from her teammates, head coach Nikki Fargas, and Georgia head coach Joni Taylor. The fifth-year senior finished her career at No. 6 all-time in rebounds with 911. She is ranked No. 22 in all-time scoring with 1,275 points. She is ranked No. 3 all-time in field goal percentage with 59.5.