Holiday, Williamson keep Pelicans rolling in 115-101 win

Stephen Curry’s hand injury was more serious than originally thought but he continues to target March 1 for his return after missing nearly four months with a broken left hand. The two-time MVP took part in a full contact practice on Saturday, then afterward told reporters that he had suffered nerve damage in his hand when Phoenix center Aron Baynes fell on him in a game on Oct. 30. His recovery has been going well and if things remain on schedule he hopes to play in a home game against Washington.