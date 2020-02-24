HER WORDS: Verbatim of Judge LeBlanc’s interview with WAFB

JUDGE LEBLANC: I admit that I used that word. I profusely apologize for that. I should have never said it. It was uncalled for. I was angry. I was upset. But, it’s no excuse. Back in 2017, whenever I had spoken with the judges, this law clerk had given him some of my text messages to her judge who, in turn, gave them to another judge. I began receiving - after that - I had some anonymous messages that were sent to me. Then on my door – my office is in Napoleonville – on my door I received a note with a reference with the “n-word” on it. And, then in December 2018, I went to the Gonzales office to pick up a check, a per diem check, lease check, whatever it may have been. I went to the office to pick up the check and, as is often the case at Christmastime, attorneys send packages – gifts – to the judges. There was a package that was wrapped as though it was a gift to me. I opened that package and, in that package, there were phone records of Bruce Prejean. There were things highlighted on those records including this law clerk’s phone number. I was scared. I was anxious about it. And I reached out to him (Prejean) because I felt like the only person who could have this information would be somebody that was related to him. From there, I did lash out at him. And, in lashing out at him, in those text messages, I lashed out at two of his African American friends. One of them being that law clerk. I did call them that name. They do not deserve that. They deserve an apology from me. And, I sincerely apologize to both of them for using that word. While I may have been upset, angry, scared, it does not excuse my actions. I also recognize that the NAACP is very upset with me over this, over my action. And I would like to meet with them. I invite them to meet with me at any time. I would like to sit down and talk about everything fully as opposed to bits and pieces they are being fed through the media.