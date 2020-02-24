Heart of Louisiana: Dance and Feathers

“That was a political statement in a sense because we were slaves and free people of color and nothing in African history they allowed us to do, so we adopted the Native American imagery, like saying, okay, I can’t be me, but I can be the fella’s who’s free,” Lewis said. “I gave it the title of culture education center and that was educate the world about what we do and our contribution to the great New Orleans Mardi Gras culture.”