Gorsuch, Cummins earn SEC Weekly honors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Maribeth Gorsuch and Morgan Cummins have both earned SEC Weekly honors.
Senior Maribeth Gorsuch earned SEC Pitcher of the week and sophomore Morgan Cummins has earned SEC Player of the Week.
This is now the third straight week the Tigers have earned an SEC Weekly honor. This is the second honor for Gorsuch and the first honor for Cummins.
Gorsuch was hot in the circle as she pitched two shutout victories, including the first seven-inning perfect game in program history. For the week, she totaled 22 strikeouts in 12 innings and allowed just one hit and one walk.
Her first win of the week came on Wednesday as she pitched a one-hit shutout against LA Tech. She struck out six and faced two over the minimum 15 batters. The only hit came in the top of the fifth inning.
On Sat. Feb. 22, she came back to the circle and threw a perfect game. She threw 21 first-pitch strikes and faced the minimum 21 batters. She struck out a career-high 16 batters, including eight straight from the second to fourth innings and struck out the side in the seventh to finish the game. She also had a total of 81 pitches and 61 of those were strikes.
Her perfect game is the fifth perfect game in program history, the first in seven innings. Among the SEC, the perfect game is the 11th in seven innings and the first solo perfect game since 2008.
Cummins led the Tigers at the plate with a .714 average. She had a total of 14 RBI on the weekend with a career-high of six in the win over Sam Houston St. on Friday, which included her first career grand slam.
She finished the weekend with 1.571 slugging percentage and a .583 on-base percentage. She scored five runs and had three doubles to go along with two walks. Against Sam Houston State on Saturday, she finished with four RBI off a walk, two sac flies and a single. She also had 19 putouts on the weekend with no errors.
