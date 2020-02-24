GoFundMe launched for man killed during Endymion parade

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The family of Joseph Sampson, who was tragically run over by a tandem float during the Endymion parade in New Orleans on Feb. 22, has launched a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.
As of Monday morning, nearly $700 had been raised by 17 donors.
If you’d like to contribute, click here.
“At the time of his death, Joseph did not have life insurance, so we’re starting this fundraiser to assist with raising money for his funeral arrangements. On behalf of his family, we appreciate any and every donation received. Thank you for all of your prayers,” the fundraiser description reads.
Sampson’s death was the second float-related fatality this carnival season. Geraldine Carmouche, 58, was struck and killed by a float Wednesday (Feb.19) night during the NYX parade.
