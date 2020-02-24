Flaring at ExxonMobil part of normal operations, safety control devices

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the community contacted 9News with concerns about flaring at ExxonMobil. We were able to quickly confirm that all is well at the refinery and what they are seeing is not only normal, it’s a good thing.
“As previously communicated, you may notice flaring at our facilities as we work to restore our operations,” said Danny Lee, public affairs advisor for ExxonMobile, said. “Flares are safety control devices that consume excess hydrocarbons. We apologize for any disruption this flaring may cause.
The flaring will continue through Tuesday, Feb. 25.
"The safety of our workforce and community remain our top priority,” Lee added.
ExxonMobil experienced a major fire on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The blaze lit up the night sky, but thankfully no one was injured.
In the days that followed the incident, the community expressed concerns about not being notified properly.
Exxon representatives told WAFB alerts were sent out to residents within a one-mile radius of the refinery, but only to those who were signed up for Code Red Alerts
In this case, there is no need for notification because this is standard operating procedure.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.